Steven Alexander "Alex"



He is preceded in death by his father, Steve Allen Smith, of Ash, N.C., who died at the young age of 39 in a fatal car collision; his maternal grandparents Humphrey and Meta Hawes, of Nakina, N.C.; and his paternal grandparents Lora David and Clara Smith of Ash, N.C.

He is survived by his husband, Samuel Smith of Wilton Manors, Fla.; his mother, Hilda Smith Black (Jerry); his sister, Lori Ashli Basily (Victor) and one nephew, Asher Gray Basily, all of Ash, N.C.



A 2002 honor graduate of West Brunswick High School in Shallotte, N.C., Steven received a 2005 Bachelor's Degree in English and a Minor in Theology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



After attending law school, Steven began working for Salix Pharmaceuticals in Raleigh, N.C. He wrote and amended Federal Drug Administration (FDA) applications for many medications formulated by the company. In 2016 Steven began a career with Omnicia Drug Company of San Francisco, Calif.



Steven was an incredible husband, son, brother and uncle. He and Samuel enjoyed traveling to many interesting destinations including Hawaii, Paris, London, Cozumel, the Caribbean Islands, Rio De Janiero, and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. His job allowed him to live in many places working from home including Charlotte; Chicago; Long Beach, Calif.; Alexandria, Va., and Wilton Manors, Fla., near Fort Lauderdale. He was happiest in a pair of khaki shorts, a polo shirt, and Rainbow Sandals.



He and his mother Hilda shared a close bond and consistently maintained frequent contact. Proud to be an uncle to Asher, he was the first person to arrive at the hospital the day Asher was born. He and his sister Ashli are both loyal UNC-Chapel Hill graduates and shared a passion for Chapel Hill and the N.C. Tarheels.



Steven "Alex" was a selfless, hardworking, jovial man who was never a stranger. He was known to always wear a big smile and he truly cherished time with his family and friends. He will be forever missed; remaining loved in the hearts and memories of not only his beloved family but in the many lives he has touched. His untimely death has been a devastating shock to his family and friends, especially, considering the limitations on travel due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The family plans to have a Celebration of Life in the Azor James Smith Family Cemetery in Ash, N.C. at a later date to be determined.



In honor of Steven Alex the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Azor James Smith Family Cemetery, 3148 Longwood Rd. NW, Ash, N.C. 28420.

