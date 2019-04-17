Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ellen Staples. View Sign



Sue Ellen Staples (nee Biven), 85, formerly of Liberty Corner, N.J. died Sunday, April 7,2019, surrounded by her five sons at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.

She was born in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 1933, and was the only child of George William Biven and Helen Isabella Biven (nee Rhea). Her father was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and, as such, she lived in several states throughout her school years.

Eventually, the family settled in Massachusetts where Sue attended Methuen High School. She graduated near the top of her class and went on to Colby College in Maine where she studied English and was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.



It was at Colby where Sue met her husband to be, Selden C. Staples, during their freshman orientation week. They were married on the day of their graduation in the college chapel and were wed for almost fifty-seven years before his death in 2011.



After college, they traveled to various parts of the country where her husband was serving as an officer and fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force. Upon completion of his service, they became residents of Liberty Corner, part of Bernards Township, N.J., for

thirty-two years. During that time, she earned her teaching certificate from the College of New Jersey, and became an elementary school



She and her husband retired to North Carolina in 1996 where they enjoyed the climate of Holden Beach and the golf community of the Lockwood Folly Country Club. Just last year, Sue moved to Ann's Choice Retirement Community in Warminster, Pa. where she enjoyed 'Sunday Movie Night' and making new friends.



Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge. She was friendly, bright, kind, a great conversationalist, and she had a lovely disposition. She made lifelong friendships at Colby, and in the Air Force, Liberty Corner, and Lockwood Folly. Her love and commitment to these friends was nurtured by her habits of communicating often and attending as many Colby reunions as possible.



Sue is survived by her five sons: Selden and his wife Donna of Phoenixville, Pa.;Spencer of West Chester, Pa.; Stewart and his wife Stacey of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Scott and his wife Jennifer of Basking Ridge, N.J.; and Stephen and his wife Kellie of

Princeton, N.J.; as well as her fifteen grandchildren: Selden, David, Conor, Alexandra,Harper, Pearce, Weston, Reid, Brooke, Emerson, Kelly, Jake, Cassidy, John and Colby; and one great grand-daughter Kaylin. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Paula and her husband Dick Sholly, of Oceanside, Calif.



A memorial service will be held on June 29th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Basking Ridge, N.J. Interment will be in Amherst, N.H. at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial card in Sue's name via at

Sue Ellen Staples (nee Biven), 85, formerly of Liberty Corner, N.J. died Sunday, April 7,2019, surrounded by her five sons at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.She was born in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 1933, and was the only child of George William Biven and Helen Isabella Biven (nee Rhea). Her father was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and, as such, she lived in several states throughout her school years.Eventually, the family settled in Massachusetts where Sue attended Methuen High School. She graduated near the top of her class and went on to Colby College in Maine where she studied English and was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.It was at Colby where Sue met her husband to be, Selden C. Staples, during their freshman orientation week. They were married on the day of their graduation in the college chapel and were wed for almost fifty-seven years before his death in 2011.After college, they traveled to various parts of the country where her husband was serving as an officer and fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force. Upon completion of his service, they became residents of Liberty Corner, part of Bernards Township, N.J., forthirty-two years. During that time, she earned her teaching certificate from the College of New Jersey, and became an elementary school teacher and substitute at Liberty Corner School and Chancellor Avenue School, Irvington, N.J. Sue also spent these years expressing her strong faith and love of church as an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Basking Ridge, N.J.She and her husband retired to North Carolina in 1996 where they enjoyed the climate of Holden Beach and the golf community of the Lockwood Folly Country Club. Just last year, Sue moved to Ann's Choice Retirement Community in Warminster, Pa. where she enjoyed 'Sunday Movie Night' and making new friends.Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge. She was friendly, bright, kind, a great conversationalist, and she had a lovely disposition. She made lifelong friendships at Colby, and in the Air Force, Liberty Corner, and Lockwood Folly. Her love and commitment to these friends was nurtured by her habits of communicating often and attending as many Colby reunions as possible.Sue is survived by her five sons: Selden and his wife Donna of Phoenixville, Pa.;Spencer of West Chester, Pa.; Stewart and his wife Stacey of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Scott and his wife Jennifer of Basking Ridge, N.J.; and Stephen and his wife Kellie ofPrinceton, N.J.; as well as her fifteen grandchildren: Selden, David, Conor, Alexandra,Harper, Pearce, Weston, Reid, Brooke, Emerson, Kelly, Jake, Cassidy, John and Colby; and one great grand-daughter Kaylin. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Paula and her husband Dick Sholly, of Oceanside, Calif.A memorial service will be held on June 29th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Basking Ridge, N.J. Interment will be in Amherst, N.H. at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial card in Sue's name via at www.stjude.org by selecting 'Ways to Give' and 'Send a Memorial Card'. Religious Service Information St Mark's Episcopal Church

140 S Finley Ave

Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.