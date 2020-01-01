Tamela Sue Johnston, 55 of Ocean Isle Beach died Dec. 23.
Mrs. Johnston was born in Long Island, N.Y. on March 1, 1964, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice Mitchell Boyd. She was preceded in death by a brother, Erick Boyd and a sister, Jerry Vincent. She was a longtime member of Highest Praise Worship Center and was very active in the youth ministry. She was employed with PMG Research Company of Wilmington. She was devoted wife and mother and she was known to her family as "Super Mom."
She is survived by her husband, John Johnston; four children, Annette Frances Boyd Johnston of Shallotte, John Dylan Johnston of Shallotte, Tiffani Grace Johnston and Jeremiah Shammah Johnston of the home; four sisters, Alice Luffman of Salisbury, Md., Barbara Long of Baltimore Md., Sally Powers of Poccamoke, Md., and Beth Vincent of Willard, Md.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday Jan. 2, at 11 a.m. at Highest Praise Worship Center, Shallotte, with Pastor Sherwood Lancaster officiating.
The family has requested that everyone attending the service please wear bright colored attire to honor Mrs. Johnston's wishes.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte 754-3333
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 2, 2020