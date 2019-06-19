Tammy Kathleen Dickson, 60, of Chadbourn passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Autumn Care of Shallotte.
Tammy was born December 29, 1958, in Brunswick County, daughter of the late Albert Covington Hewett, Jr. and Lila Colene McCall Hewett. She was a resident of Autumn Care for over three years. During her stay there, she became the "Queen of Autumn Care" because of her love of everyone around her. She enjoyed playing bingo and being surrounded by her friends. She was loved by all and will be missed by many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Benny and Michael Hewett.
Survivors include her husband Timothy Dickson of Chadbourn; daughter, Tammy Lynn Hewett of Chadbourn; brother, John Albert Hewett and wife Mary Ann of Supply; sister, Sandy Fulford and husband LC of Supply; three grandchildren, Kristine Hoffman, Dakota Hoffman, and Jolynn Sapp; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at three p.m. in the afternoon at Union Chapel Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service from two until 3 p.m. at the church.
Pallbearers were Terry Todd Jr., Jonathan Ivey, Jason Hewett, Clay Hines, Justin Fulford and Tyler Hines.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte, North Carolina.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 20, 2019