Tara Lee Martin, 25, of Bolivia passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Tara was born in Supply on January 11, 1994, to Timothy Allen and Carole Gordon "Abbi" Martin of Bolivia. Tara graduated from South Brunswick High School and Brunswick Community College with her CNA credentials.
In addition to her parents, she leaves her precious son, Liam Fischer Walker of Bolivia; brothers, Shay Martin of Bolivia, Adam Ladd of Wilmington; a sister, Karen Robbins and husband Josh of Bolivia; paternal grandparents; Leroy and Betty Martin; maternal grandparents, Dama Jones of Emporia, Va. and the late John "Billy" Gordon Jr.; and a very special friend, Shon Wallace.
Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the Chapel of White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. Burial followed in the Mintz Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was welcomed from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from July 17 to July 18, 2019