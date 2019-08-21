Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tarra Lee Guadagnoli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tarra Lee Guadagnoli

Tarra Lee Guadagnoli, 49, of Southport, went to her eternal home on July 28, 2019.

Born in Florida, she also lived in Texas and Michigan before moving to Brunswick County as a teenager. Tarra was the loving mother of daughters Kristen Lewis of Supply, Taylor Lewis of Reidsville, and Alexis Jackson of Southport as well as dear grandmother of Aleah Lewis and Jordan Lewis.

Tarra is also survived by sisters Debbie Guadagnoli of Southport, Beth (Doyt) Allen of Lehigh Acres Fla., and Andrea Britt of Southport; father Harry Guadagnoli of the Philippine Islands; stepmother Jill Chandler of Bradenton Fla.; many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tarra was preceded in death by mother Barbara Martinez Smythe and stepfather Marc Smythe. A private memorial was held on August 10.



