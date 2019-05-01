Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Brendan's Catholic Church 5101 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Theresa Ann Gregorio, age 72, of Shallotte passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Brunswick County, NC, after a strong and courageous fight against cancer. She was surrounded by loving family and friends.

Theresa was born on October 16, 1946 to the late Louis and Isabelle Elias. She grew up in Massachusetts, where she attended Northeastern University. She then dedicated over 35 years of her life to working full-time on cancer research in the Washington, D.C. area. During her last 15 years of retirement, Theresa was very active in giving back to her community, and she felt happiest when helping others. She spent much of her time volunteering to help teach students at the local schools and with the Calabash Elks. She also loved the beach, knitting, traveling the world, and spending time with friends and family. Theresa was a loving mother and grandmother and made friends everywhere she went. She will be forever remembered by everyone she met.

Theresa is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roger Gregorio; daughter Eugenia and her husband, Christopher D'Angelo; sister Jeanne Ashey and her husband, Lou; her brother Gerard Elias and his wife, Maria; grandson Matteo, who was the light of her life; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be celebrating Theresa's life on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 5101 Ocean Hwy W, Shallotte, NC 28470.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Theresa Gregorio's to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401 or

