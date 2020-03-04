Theresa "Terri" Colleen Bingham, 62 of Bolivia, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020. Terri was born Oct. 20, 1957 in Prince Edward Island, Canada to the late Vincent and Bernie Hebel. She was a fierce mother; who was vibrant, loving, caring, and a die-hard N.Y. Giants football fan. Terri had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. She will be missed greatly by all that knew and loved her.
Survivors include her three children, Vinnie Bingham, Stephanie Lange and husband Jimmy, and Frankie Bingham; three grandchildren, Kylee Lange, Olivia McClain, and James Lange; six siblings, Valerie Dickson, Joe McKenna, Alan Befumo, Barbara Befumo, Frank Hebel, and Eileen Wieczerzak; and many extended family members and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bingham; and a brother, James McKay. A celebration of life service was held at 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, N.C.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 5, 2020