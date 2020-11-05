1/1
Thomas Allen Wood
Thomas Allen Wood, 79, of Calabash, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCare Center in Bolivia following a brief illness.
"Woody" was born in Warren, Pa., on the Nov. 18, 1940, to the late Albert and Evelyn Smith Wood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Jacquelin Sherwood and Judith Joy. Woody was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion Post No. 503 of Calabash.
He loved the water and was an avid boater. Woody loved the outdoors, enjoyed bicycling, camping, being in the woods, traveling and working on his garden. Woody also highly enjoyed spending time on his computer and following various YouTube channels. Woody enjoyed life, loved to laugh and had a wonderful personality. Back in the day he loved going out to listen to music and dancing the night away.
Surviving are his life partner, Diane Paresso of Calabash; a loving daughter, Marsha L. Wood (Stacy) of Enola, Pa.; two stepsons, Jonathan Paresso (Cara) of Manchester, N.H., Patrick Paresso of Beulaville; two stepdaughters, Robin Gulino of Provo, Utah, Marcelle Wood of Harrisburg, Pa.; three grandchildren, Max, Lily and Violet Paresso; three nephews and one niece.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
