Thomas Charles Pickel
Thomas Charles Pickel, 72, of Sunset Beach, passed on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019, at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
He was born in Newark, N.J. on Jan. 11, 1947, the son of the late Edward Pickel and Viola Morsh Pickel.
Mr. Pickel was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was in the Banking Industry for many years and retired as a vice president. He and his wife lived in the central New Jersey area and later moved to Sea Trail Community in 2005. He and his wife were very active in their community. He was a Facilities Manager, a volunteer in a local gun club, an avid fly fisherman, golfer, loved working in his flower garden, hunting and antiques.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years Anne Marie Pickel of the home; a niece, Stacey Yeagle and husband, Marc of Eatontown, N.J.; their children, Ava and Alli Yeagle; a nephew, Bryan Pickel and wife, Kirsten of Scotch Plains, N.J.; their children, Ellie, Owen and Molly Pickel; one brother, Edward Pickel, Jr. and wife, Toni of Lincoln Park, N.J.; many cousins and family members.
A Vigil Prayer Service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday Nov. 25, at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church Shallotte.
Private on line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Nov. 27, 2019