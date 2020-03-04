Thomas Francis Long, 74, of Little River, S.C., died Feb. 28, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born on June 26, 1945 in Little River, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Sarah Henry Long. Mr. Long was a second-generation commercial fisherman who spent his life on the docks of Little River. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his family, Ann Harris, Wade Long (Lindsey), Angie Green (John), Joe Harris (Mary), Debbie Harris, Stephanie Harris, Billy Long, Ricky Long, Sharon Edwards, Betty Biddle, Nancy Horton, Shirley Dutton, Kathy Saunders; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by one brother, Larry Long.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 5, 2020