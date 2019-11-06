Thomas Franklin Gray
Thomas Franklin Gray, 87, of Supply died Monday Nov. 4, 2019 at his home. Mr. Gray was born in Brunswick County on Sept. 25, 1932, the son of the late Oscar L. and Inez Stone Gray. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Franklin Gray and his wife Elizabeth Gray. Mr. Gray was a U.S. Army Veteran and longtime member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church. He owned and operated Thomas Gray and Son Inc.
He is survived by a son, Greg Gray of Supply; a sister Carolyn Gales of Shallotte; three grandsons, Timothy John Gray of Boston, Mass., Gregory Shaun Burris of Wilmington, Kesin Boyel of Supply; and one great-grandchild, Elena Elizabeth Gray.
Funeral services will be held Saturday Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at Sabbath Home Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Clemmons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends are invited to a time of visitation with the family on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy., Bolivia.
You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Nov. 7, 2019