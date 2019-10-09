Thomas Henry "Tommy" Leggett
Thomas Henry "Tommy" Leggett, 61 of Shallotte died Tuesday Oct.1, 2019.
Mr. Leggett was born in Fayetteville, N.C. on June 8, 1958, and was the son of the late Henry L. Leggett Jr. and Anna Margaret Bullock Leggett. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clayton Leggett and Kenneth Wayne Sanders. He was a member of Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints of Shallotte. Tommy was a retired commercial fisherman.
He is survived by two children, Debra "Missy" Leggett of Ash, and Henry Logan Leggett II of Calabash; step children, Alicia Berry of Ash, Heather Smallwood of Shallotte, Thomas Hickman of Ash; grandchildren, Caleb Logan Leggett, Lilah Anne Crooks; and several step-grandchildren; lifetime companion and caregiver, Deborah Bennett Leggett of Calabash; three brothers, Robert Leggett of Shallotte, David Leggett of Longwood, Gerald Leggett of Leland; two sisters, Martha Howard of Salt Lake City, Utah, Rose Ann Galloway of Weddington, N.C. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday Oct. 5 at one p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4669 Mintz Street, Shallotte.
Graveside services were held Monday Oct. 7 at noon at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington.
Pallbearers were Terry McLamb, Jim Gore, Terry Thorup, Jerry Leggett, Payton Leggett, and Jarod Leggett.
The family received friends at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service and other times from the home of his brother, Robert Leggett.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 10, 2019