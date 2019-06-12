Thomas L Goldsmith, 74, of Sunset Beach and formerly of North Potomac Md., passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born in Schenectady, N.Y. to the late Arthur and Lorraine Goldsmith. The family later moved to Maryland, where he attended school and launched a successful 41-year career with IBM. Tom and his wife, Brenda, moved to their Sandpiper Bay home in Sunset Beach in 2005 and shared their remaining wonderful years here together. He served as President or Treasurer of the Sandpiper Bay Homeowner's Association Board for 10 years. Tom enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with his many friends in the community. He was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Shallotte.
Tom leaves to mourn his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Brenda; daughter, Tamara Goldsmith (Tony Bunn) of Baltimore, Md.; son, Matthew Goldsmith (Tammy Amell), and adored granddaughter, Piper Goldsmith of Wake Forest. Also surviving is his brother, Gerald Goldsmith (Barbara) of The Villages, Fla., as well as sister-in-law, Debra Baranyi (Lawrence) of Leland.
A memorial Mass will take place on June 14 at 10:00 a.m., St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 5101 Ocean Highway W., Shallotte, NC 28470. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sandpiper Bay Residents' Center, 710 Sandpiper Bay Drive, SW, Sunset Beach, NC 28468.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to People On the Go of Maryland at Kennedy Krieger Institute. Please direct your gift to the Office of Philanthropy, Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore MD 21205 or www.kenndykrieger.org/Tributes. Donations in memory of Thomas Goldsmith will support his daughter's mission to advocate for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 13, 2019