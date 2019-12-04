Thomas Michael Gilmartin, 80, of Calabash died November 28. Born in New York City, N.Y., he was the son of the late John Gilmartin and Elizabeth Poland Gilmartin. He was a retired power plant supervisor. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, a Eucharist Minister, an active member of the church food pantry at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and former member of the Calabash Elks Lodge. He was a former volunteer fireman and served as Chief of the New Hackensack Fire Department in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Noreen Coard Gilmartin; daughter, Maura Lyons, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; sons, Sean Gilmartin (Margaret) Ossining, N.Y. and Kevin Gilmartin (Maureen) Fishkill, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.
A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Brendan's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Calabash Volunteer Fire Department, 892 Persimmon Road, Calabash, N.C. 28467.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 5, 2019