Thomas Michael Gilmartin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Michael Gilmartin.
Service Information
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC
28459
(910)-754-6363
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Cath. Ch.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas Michael Gilmartin, 80, of Calabash died November 28. Born in New York City, N.Y., he was the son of the late John Gilmartin and Elizabeth Poland Gilmartin. He was a retired power plant supervisor. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, a Eucharist Minister, an active member of the church food pantry at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and former member of the Calabash Elks Lodge. He was a former volunteer fireman and served as Chief of the New Hackensack Fire Department in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Noreen Coard Gilmartin; daughter, Maura Lyons, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; sons, Sean Gilmartin (Margaret) Ossining, N.Y. and Kevin Gilmartin (Maureen) Fishkill, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.
A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Brendan's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Calabash Volunteer Fire Department, 892 Persimmon Road, Calabash, N.C. 28467.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 5, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.