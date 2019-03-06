Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wayne Bachner. View Sign



Thomas Wayne Bachner, 73, of Supply, formerly of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

He was born Dec. 7, 1945, in Mooresville to Otto B. Bachner and the late Cora Mae Newton Bachner. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Fort Bragg for 20 years in civil service. Tom was a member of Moose Lodge #253 in Shallotte. He was a member of Laura Memorial Church of God in Mooresville. Tom loved the beach, hunting, fishing, and especially deep sea fishing. He was a professional fisherman for 20 years and a member of the Bass Anglers of America, where he was named the 1985 U.S. Champion.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alice Bachner.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Tim Bachner (Misty); grandchildren, Dalton Yates (Tayllor Raymond), Takoda Yates (fiancée, Ava Boroch), Charity Yates, and Matthew Bachner; and daughter, Shellie Bachner.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, March 6, 6 to 7 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Laura Memorial Church of God with the Rev. Frank

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.

The family would like to give special thanks to Southern Oncology and Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman for their loving care.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Bachner family. Condolences may be sent to the family at









Thomas Wayne Bachner, 73, of Supply, formerly of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.He was born Dec. 7, 1945, in Mooresville to Otto B. Bachner and the late Cora Mae Newton Bachner. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Fort Bragg for 20 years in civil service. Tom was a member of Moose Lodge #253 in Shallotte. He was a member of Laura Memorial Church of God in Mooresville. Tom loved the beach, hunting, fishing, and especially deep sea fishing. He was a professional fisherman for 20 years and a member of the Bass Anglers of America, where he was named the 1985 U.S. Champion.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alice Bachner.In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Tim Bachner (Misty); grandchildren, Dalton Yates (Tayllor Raymond), Takoda Yates (fiancée, Ava Boroch), Charity Yates, and Matthew Bachner; and daughter, Shellie Bachner.Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, March 6, 6 to 7 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Laura Memorial Church of God with the Rev. Frank Smith officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will follow the service in Glenwood Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.The family would like to give special thanks to Southern Oncology and Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman for their loving care.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Bachner family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com. Funeral Home Cavin-Cook Funeral Home

494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150

Mooresville , NC 28115

(704) 664-3363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close