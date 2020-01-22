Timothy Mark Carmichael, 64, resident of Evergreen, Ala. for more than 20 years and originally of Bolivia, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, suddenly at his home. Mr. Carmichael was preceded in death by his father, Horace Carmichael; niece, Julie Warner; and step-daughter, Stephanie Hanks.
Mr. Carmichael is survived by his mother, Helen Carmichael; wife, Betty Carmichael; son, Jason Carmichael; daughter, Amber Carmichael and fiancée', Paul Yarolin; step-children, Cherry McIntyre, and Gary Hanks and wife, Kayla; sister, Denise Warner (Burton); brother, Randall Carmichael (Rita); grandchildren, Ally and Mark; step-grandchildren, Devaughn Stuckey, Ryan Hanks, Amanda Arnold, Aleyia Hanks, Paislee Hanks and Auvery Hanks; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at six o'clock in the evening at White Funeral and Cremation Service, in the Bolivia Chapel. The family will receive friends from four o'clock until six o'clock on Wednesday evening at the funeral home and other times from the residence.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 23, 2020