Timothy William Bellamy, 22, of Longs, S.C., died Wednesday, Aug. 26.
He was born in Wilmington on Sept. 23, 1997, the son of Timothy Bellamy of Calabash and Kimberly Thompson of Shallotte. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph Allen and Willa Allen and an uncle, Tracey Bellamy.
Timothy was a graduate of West Brunswick High School in 2015. He was employed with Kruger LTD in South Carolina.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his paternal grandmother, Leronia Bellamy of Calabash; four aunts, Dana Cortes and husband, Ivan, of Supply, Sucecilia Herring and husband Andre' of Shallotte, Joanne Hundley and husband, Randal, of Little River, S.C., Bobbie Snow and husband, Donnie, of High Point; three uncles, Terance Bellamy of Calabash, Charles Rivenbark of Ocean Isle Beach and Joe Kruger of Little River, S.C.; his special cousins who were like his brothers and sister, Shayna Hewett and husband, Joshua, of Supply, Joseph Cortes and wife, Lindie, also of Supply, and Joshua Cortes and wife, Heather, of Chapel Hill; a niece, Emmarae Hewett, also of Supply; and a host of many family members and friends.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 31, at Eastside Fellowship Church with Rev. Bobby Causey officiating.
Burial followed Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 30, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel.
Pallbearers were Joseph Cortes, Joshua Cortes, Joshua Hewett (Red), Kaelib Hill, Andre' Herring Jr. (Mar) and Eric Bellamy.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel.