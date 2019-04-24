Tom Edward "Monk" Chestnut Jr., age 62, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Mr. Chestnut was born in Conway, S.C., a son of the late Tom E. Chestnut Sr. and Willow Ray Beck Chestnut. He was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School. Monk was a humble, loving, and caring man who loved his family and would go out of his way to help others. Monk was the owner and operator of Tom E. Chestnut and Son. He loved to fish on his boat, "Miss Mickie", and enjoyed the outdoors. Monk was a wonderful cook and made his famous Monk's Bar-B-Q sauce. He was predeceased by his lifelong companion, Martha Elizabeth Gurganus and a sister, Cynthia "Musie" Chestnut.
Surviving are his daughter, Amanda Dell Chestnut of Shallotte; his son and best friend, Guy Elliott Chestnut of Calabash and his son, Justin B. Chestnut; his grandchildren, Nicholas Ortega and Collin Coble, who his Papa called Cletus; his brother, Edward "Tub" Chestnut (LouAnn) of Conway, S.C.; his sisters, Brenda C. Moore (Ralph) of Surfside Beach, S.C. and Debbie C. Morgan (James) of Calabash; Keith Gurganus who was like a son; nieces, Brittany Chestnut Almeida, Kelly Chestnut Ingram, Erica L. Kanupp, and Brooks Morgan; several great nephews; longtime friend and caregiver Ellen Fowler; and his loyal dog, Mabel.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday from Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Pastor Mitchell Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in Chestnut Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.
Memorials may be sent to Chestnut Cemetery Fund, 2384 Chestnut Road, Longs, SC 29568.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 25, 2019