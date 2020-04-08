Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Anne (Tesdall) McClimon. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Send Flowers Obituary

Valerie Anne (Tesdall) McClimon died on April 1, 2020 at her home in Bolivia, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1952 in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of DeWayne Tesdall and the late Debra Tesdall of Ames.

She grew up in Ames, Iowa, and graduated from Ames High School and The

She married J. Stephen McClimon on June 29, 1974, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Ames. She and her husband Steve lived in Davenport, Iowa, St. Louis, Mo., Princeton Junction, N.J., and retired in Bolivia.

She worked in several regional advertising agencies and was Senior Vice President of National Marketing Services at Citicorp Mortgage in St. Louis, and later Vice President of National Marketing for several divisions of Prudential Home Mortgage, Norwest Mortgage, and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

She volunteered in retirement with Brunswick County Senior Services and Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Brunswick County. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and especially enjoyed her photography hobby while traveling.

She is survived by her father DeWayne L. Tesdall of Ames; her husband J. Stephen McClimon of Bolivia; their son Dr. J. Brandon McClimon, Ph.D, and his wife Dr. Tricia Royer, D.O.; grandchildren Liam and Lily of Conshohocken, Pa.; and their son Dustin C. McClimon, J.D., with the mother of his children, Emily McClimon, J.D.; grandchildren Graham and Nolan of Cincinnati. She is also survived by her brothers, Doran (Renee) Tesdall of Ames, and Joel (Linda) Tesdall of Boone, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers Ronald Tesdall and Colin Tesdall of Ames, her mother Debra Tesdall of Ames, grandparents William and Ruby Anderson of Boone, grandparents Carl and Gladys Morrison of Ames, and grandparents Lawrence and Rose Tesdall of Ames.

A memorial service will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Church at a date later this year, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family internment will be held at Ames Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to local hospice organizations and The American Cancer Society.



