Vera Mae Smith, 85, of Supply died Thursday May 14, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Smith was born on Jan. 30, 1935 in Rich Square, N.C. and was the daughter of the late Johnny and Annie Mae Whittington Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Smith. She was a member of Full Life Fellowship Church of Ash.
She is survived by two sons, Herbert Baugham Jr. and wife Lynn of Nashville, N.C., Randy Baugham and wife Jackie of Nashville, N.C.; a daughter, Robin Hans of Supply; a brother, Hugh Gibson of Oklahoma; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Bright of Greensboro; 12 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Due to health concerns with COVID 19 the services and burial will be private.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte, N.C
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 21, 2020