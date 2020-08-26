Vergie Tew

Vergie Lee Tew, 90, of Dunn, passed away at the Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital in Dunn on Aug. 22 as a result of contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Vergie was the daughter of the late Rossie and Zola West Taylor of Sampson County. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James (Red) Tew; brothers Harold, Willie, R.C. and Warren Taylor; and sisters Louise Taylor West and Bernice Taylor Goodman Smith.
She is survived by her children - Corbett Tew of Ocean Isle Beach and his wife Nancy, Wayne Tew of Ocean Isle Beach and his wife Tracey, Jean Tew Belote of Washington, N.C., and her husband Frank Lackey, Kay Tew Wade of Smithfield and her husband Perry. Other survivors include brothers Edward Taylor of Erwin and his wife Gaile, Earl Taylor of Dunn and his wife Becky, and Don Taylor of Dunn; sisters Joyce Taylor Schaffer and Gwen Taylor Honeycutt, both of Dunn; grandchildren Trip Belote, Carson Tew, Meagan Tew Parks, Jill Nikopoulos and Amanda Ostrander; sisters-in-law Louise Tew, Doris Tew Wise, Martha Taylor and Jean Taylor; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private, graveside service will be held for the immediate family.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Vergie's memory to the Mingo Baptist Church Building Fund, 1465 Mingo Church Rd., Dunn, NC 28334, attention Chris Warren.
Arrangements are by Skinner and Smith Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting skinnerandsmith.com.