Vicki Conder Altoonian, 76, of Supply passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, in the SECU Lower Cape Fear Hospice House, Bolivia.



Born in Charlotte on March 22, 1943, she was a daughter of the late William Walton Conder, Jr., and Margie May Crabtree Conder. Vicki was a longtime and active member of Sharon United Methodist Church. She will be fondly remembered by so many people as a caring, compassionate lady who enjoyed volunteering her time and talents to help others. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, shopping, reading and a nice walk. Vicki was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Altoonian, in January of this year; and a sister, Renee' Rushing.

Surviving are her children, Barry W. Malcolm, Cindy Brotherton, Teresa Randolph and their spouses; a brother, Pete Conder; a sister, Ramona Barnes; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life was held in the Sharon United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at one p.m. in the afternoon with the Reverend Eddie Hill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the SECU Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, N.C., 28422.

