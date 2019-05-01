Victoria Gail Coleman Russ, 62, of Longwood passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
She was born on March 5, 1957, in Southport, a daughter of the late Virgil Coleman and Joanne Ward Coleman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Howarth.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Alan Dale Russ; brothers, Virgil Lynn Coleman and Ray Coleman, both of Calabash; sister, Nancy Coleman, of Calabash; sister-in-law, Cathy Long (Gary), Ocean Isle Beach; several nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Cooper.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Ganus Cemetery, Longwood, officiated by the Rev. Jason Benton.
