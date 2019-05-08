Guest Book View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 3660 Express Drive Shallotte , NC 28470 (910)-754-3333 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Old Shallotte Baptist Church 394 Longwood Road NW Ocean Isle Beach , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Old Shallotte Baptist Church 394 Longwood Road NW , Ocean Isle Beach , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Virginia Jane Somersett, 81, of Sunset Beach passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Novant Brunswick Medical Center.



Mrs. Somersett was born in Columbus County on October 9, 1937, daughter of the late Walter Gore and Sally Faulk Gore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Franklin "Frank" Somersett; son, Franklin Tony Somersett; and two daughters, Donna Denise Benton and Natalie Dianna Denley; siblings, Shelton Gore, Walter Gore, Cleona Faulk, Juanita King, and William Gore.



She was a longtime, faithful member of Old Shallotte Baptist Church. Mrs. Somersett was the First President of South Brunswick Island Shrinettes. She was an avid gardener and loved to tell jokes and old stories to anyone willing to listen.



Survivors include a special niece, Peggy McCumbee of Ash and a special nephew, Gregory King of Whiteville; many other nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and too many cherished friends to name.



Funeral services were at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Old Shallotte Baptist Church with Reverend Rory J. Thigpen officiating. Burial will follow in Mintz Cemetery.



A time of visitation with the family was held one hour prior to the service, from ten o'clock until eleven o'clock at the church.



In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to Old Shallotte Baptist Church, 394 Longwood Road NW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469.



