Virginia "Ginny" Waples, 91, of Shallotte passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Gervis Newman, born on September 7, 1927, in Salley, S.C.
She was a graduate of Winthrop College in Rockhill, S.C. She taught high school in Lexington, S.C. and spent some time working for the U.S. State Department in Washington D.C. before settling down to care for her family in Maryland. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Also preceding her in death was her sister, Carolyn Mathias.
Surviving is her loving husband of 68 years, William "Bill" Waples; four children, daughters Karen Cota (Mark) of Augusta, Ga., Linda Tuttle (Mort) of Woodbridge, Va., Judy Miller (John) of Augusta, Ga.; and son, Robert Waples (Deborah) of Milton, Ga.; grandchildren, Kelly, Whitney, Erin, Caitlyn, Josh, Tobin, Jessica, Jacob, Morgan, Meredith and Michael; great-grandchildren, Landon, Rylee, Millie and Corbin; sisters, Patricia Hamilton (Red) of Birmingham, Ala.; Bennie Fisher (Paul) of Landis.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Camp United Methodist Church in Shallotte. Visitation will follow the service.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Virginia to Camp United Methodist Church or Lower Cape Fear Hospice on their websites.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 25, 2019