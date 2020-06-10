Vivian Mary "Viv" Donlon
1946 - 2020
Vivian Mary "Viv" Donlon nee Hasuly passed away on June 1, 2020 after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

She was born the youngest of three children in Perth Amboy, N.J. on Aug.19, 1946 to Frank and Mary Hasuly. She began working as a secretary at Perth Amboy General Hospital after graduating from Perth Amboy High School. On Oct. 4, 1969 she married James Donlon. They began building their family in Bloomfield N.J., and then settled in bucolic Hampton, N.J. During that time she worked as a secretary at the Hampton Elementary School then later at Rylak & Gianos law firm in Clinton, N.J. Eventually she and Jim retired to the Carolinas where she enjoyed painting, working with stained glass, and doting over her grandchildren. She was a patient woman with a big heart who offered unconditional love to her family. She loved animals, flowers, and white wine.

She is pre-deceased by her brother Francis. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jim; her sons Jim (Jeanine) Donlon Jr. of Purcellville, Va. and Jeff (Stephanie) Donlon of Bethlehem, N.J.; her brother Joe Hasuly of Tracy's Landing, Md; and her six grandchildren Emmy, Molly, Peter, Bridget, Timothy, and Margaret.

A small ceremony for immediate family and close friends was held Thursday June 4, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.lovetotherescue.org.


Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 10, 2020.
