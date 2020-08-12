Walter Spencer, 89, passed away Aug. 3, 2020. He was born April 5, 1931, in Akron to the late Walter B. and Katherine Spencer. Walter grew up in Akron, lived in Green for 23 years, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. for 23 years before returning to Green four years ago. For the last two years Walter has lived in N. Canton. On July 30, 1953, he married Peggy Hogue in Moundsville, W.Va. and spent 64 wonderful years with her raising their six sons. In his retirement, Walter was always active with various projects like home remodeling, working on old cars and motorcycles and fixing whatever was broken, which he had a lot of practice through the years with six boys in the house. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the City of Akron Water Department in maintenance, and Adamson United as an overhead crane operator.?
Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; son, Walter, Jr.; two grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by sons, Jim (Larissa), Wayne (Pam), John (Kim), Jeff (Gretchen) and Tim (Nancy) Spencer; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family and friends.?
Per Walter's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Walter's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro Road, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. Schermesser Funeral Home is assisting the family.