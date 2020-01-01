Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter John Martens. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Service 2:00 PM Seaside United Methodist Church 1300 Seaside Road Sunset Beach , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter John Martens, 82, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed on Dec. 18, 2019 in the care of Agape Hospice at The Oaks of Loris, Loris, S.C.



Dad was born in Pelican Rapids, Minn. A son to the late Wilhelm and Dagmar (Jorgensen) Martens on Aug. 14, 1937. He is preceded in death by his son, Walter John Martens, Jr.; his brothers Donald, Milton, and Robert; and sister Mary.



Dad is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marion (Gould) Martens; daughter Lynn Curry (Bruce) Wiesbaden, Germany; granddaughter, Carolyn Irwin, (Michael); great-grandchildren Colleen and Liam Irwin; daughter, Karen Ponton (Terry) Olympia, Wash.; grandson Mitchell Ponton, (Kristine) Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Ivonne Martens (O'Neill), Sterling, Va.; grandson Johnathan Martens (Amanda) Woodbridge, Va.; daughter, Elizabeth Reynolds, (Patrick) Louisburg, N.C.; granddaughter Mary Reynolds; grandson Matthew Reynolds; son, David Martens (Lisa) Fort Mill, S.C.; grandson, Marschal Martens (Priscilla), York, S.C.; great-granddaughter, Kinsleigh Martens; grandson Nickolas Martens, Fort Mill, S.C. and his sister Donna Dickinson, Bemidji, Minn. Dad is also survived by grandson, Eric Richo (Jamie), North Haven, Conn.; and great-granddaughters, Evline Richo, Brielle Richo, and Colette Richo.



He graduated from Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minn., in 1955 and enlisted in the



Dad had many hobbies over the years but his love of aviation was lifelong. Dad was able to realize many dreams, including a private pilot license and owning his own plane while belonging to the EAA - Experimental Aviation Association.



Dad loved to travel (including worldwide) and try different things, he was always ready with a smile, laughter, or a zinger!



Dad loved with all of his heart, and in everything he worked hard to provide the best life possible for his children and wife. Dad loved us but the greatest gift he gave to us was to love our Mom wholeheartedly.



A story about Dad - we traveled in our childhood to Minnesota and visited Dad's childhood church - Dad was focused on the church Bible - when he found his name he visibly relaxed - it looked like he felt at home and at peace. With that story in mind - we know that Dad is wrapped in Jesus' loving arms and slipping the surly bounds of Earth and touching the face of God.



Dad - you gave us so much - we love you and know you are with Walt Jr.



The family thanks The Oaks of Loris and Agape Hospice.

In lieu of flowers - please donate to the or Seaside United Methodist Church.



Internment services will be held on January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Seaside United Methodist Church located at 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468.



On line condolences may be sent to



Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel.









Walter John Martens, 82, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed on Dec. 18, 2019 in the care of Agape Hospice at The Oaks of Loris, Loris, S.C.Dad was born in Pelican Rapids, Minn. A son to the late Wilhelm and Dagmar (Jorgensen) Martens on Aug. 14, 1937. He is preceded in death by his son, Walter John Martens, Jr.; his brothers Donald, Milton, and Robert; and sister Mary.Dad is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marion (Gould) Martens; daughter Lynn Curry (Bruce) Wiesbaden, Germany; granddaughter, Carolyn Irwin, (Michael); great-grandchildren Colleen and Liam Irwin; daughter, Karen Ponton (Terry) Olympia, Wash.; grandson Mitchell Ponton, (Kristine) Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Ivonne Martens (O'Neill), Sterling, Va.; grandson Johnathan Martens (Amanda) Woodbridge, Va.; daughter, Elizabeth Reynolds, (Patrick) Louisburg, N.C.; granddaughter Mary Reynolds; grandson Matthew Reynolds; son, David Martens (Lisa) Fort Mill, S.C.; grandson, Marschal Martens (Priscilla), York, S.C.; great-granddaughter, Kinsleigh Martens; grandson Nickolas Martens, Fort Mill, S.C. and his sister Donna Dickinson, Bemidji, Minn. Dad is also survived by grandson, Eric Richo (Jamie), North Haven, Conn.; and great-granddaughters, Evline Richo, Brielle Richo, and Colette Richo.He graduated from Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minn., in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Air Force . His first duty station was Loring Air Force Base, Limestone, Maine. This is where he met his greatest love Mom (Marion). They had a great life and had many adventures - they have lived in Maine, Minnesota, California, and Connecticut before retiring to Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Dad worked 34 years at the North Dakota Air National Guard and Connecticut Air National Guard. After retiring from the Air National Guard, Dad went on to work as a Hartford Connecticut Deputy Sheriff and then as a Corrections Officer in Connecticut. Upon retirement, the next adventure was to Ocean Isle Beach, to work for Allied Pest Control for 14 years - the clients to this day still ask about Dad.Dad had many hobbies over the years but his love of aviation was lifelong. Dad was able to realize many dreams, including a private pilot license and owning his own plane while belonging to the EAA - Experimental Aviation Association.Dad loved to travel (including worldwide) and try different things, he was always ready with a smile, laughter, or a zinger!Dad loved with all of his heart, and in everything he worked hard to provide the best life possible for his children and wife. Dad loved us but the greatest gift he gave to us was to love our Mom wholeheartedly.A story about Dad - we traveled in our childhood to Minnesota and visited Dad's childhood church - Dad was focused on the church Bible - when he found his name he visibly relaxed - it looked like he felt at home and at peace. With that story in mind - we know that Dad is wrapped in Jesus' loving arms and slipping the surly bounds of Earth and touching the face of God.Dad - you gave us so much - we love you and know you are with Walt Jr.The family thanks The Oaks of Loris and Agape Hospice.In lieu of flowers - please donate to the or Seaside United Methodist Church.Internment services will be held on January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Seaside United Methodist Church located at 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468.On line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.