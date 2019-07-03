Wanda Gail Smith Ayers, 65, of Shallotte, passed away on June 29, 2019.
Mrs. Ayers was born December 2, 1953, in Whiteville, daughter of the late Elmer Lee Smith and Evie Estelle Milligan Smith of Ash. She was preceded in death by her fur baby Blue. She was a graduate of West Brunswick High School and attended Michigan College of Beauty in Monroe, Mich. and was employed as a cosmetologist for many years. She loved music, reading poetry, writing poetry, her grandchildren, and her fur babies.
Surviving is her loving husband of 37 years, Dwane David Ayers; son Troy Wayne Wright of Shallotte; a daughter Angela Lea Bias and husband Kyle of Shallotte; two step-daughters, Kelly Jo Ayers of Temperance, Mich., and Tina Marie Meister and husband Bob of Milan, Ohio; two brothers, Joseph Smith and wife Mary of Shallotte, Charles Ray Smith and wife Judy of Ash; four sisters, Evelyn Reeves of Nakina, Mavis Woodard of Supply, Mercedes Coleman of Latta, S.C., and Dora Register of Council; two grandchildren, Haley Bre'anne Bias and Haiden Douglas Bias of Shallotte; a step-granddaughter, Mallory Meister of Milan, Ohio; and a grand dog Bentley.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, in the chapel at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte.
Flowers are welcome however, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 4, 2019