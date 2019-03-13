Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Roberts Mason. View Sign





Wayne Roberts Mason, 66, of Supply passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home.



Wayne was born Feb. 14, 1953, son of the late James and Grace Herring Mason. He lived in Red Springs and worked for the Rescue Squad and Antioch Fire Department for many years. Wayne then worked for the Town of Shallotte for ten years before working for NCDOT until retirement last year. He was active in Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department since 1985. There he met and worked alongside many great friends who became family. Wayne loved the beach, fishing and boating. On the water was where you could find him spending many hours. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Survivors include his sister, Rebecca Benton and husband Wayland of Supply; cousins, Henry Stewart and wife Linda and their sons, Timmy and Danny, and Jean Fisher; girlfriend, Pat Cabrera of Supply and her daughters, Tammie and Ginger who affectionately called him "Pop."



Funeral services were Sunday, March 10, 2019 at five o'clock in the evening at Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 854 Sabbath Home Road SW, Supply, North Carolina. Burial was at Antioch Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Red Springs Monday, March 11, 2019 at one o'clock in the afternoon.



The family received friends one hour prior to the service from four o'clock until five o'clock at the fire station.



Pallbearers included members of Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department.



Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 14, 2019

