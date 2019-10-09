Wayne William Gregory
Wayne William Gregory, age 76, of Calabash passed away on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
He was born in Allentown, Pa., on June 10, 1943, the son of the late Ernest Harry Gregory and the late Ruth Evelyn Antrim Gregory. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gregory, and a sister, Linda Kelly.
By land or waterway or air, Mr. Gregory was a mechanic (60 years) and business owner (45 years). He also enjoyed boating and loved to fly as a private pilot. He was a member of the Waterway Art Association in Brunswick County. His illness prevented him from remaining active in the art association.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Katherine "Kathy" Gregory of the home; a daughter, Lisa Gregory and her fiancé, Perry Layton of Middletown, N.Y.; a son, Brian Gregory and his wife, Jacqueline of Wawarsing, N.Y.; three brothers, Albert Gregory and wife, Ann of Nazareth, Pa., Ernest Gregory of Ariz., and Ricky Gregory and wife, Susie of Mesa, Ariz.; three grandsons, Lloyd Kurth Jr., Lucas Kurth and Lorenzo Kurth; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 10, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel. Private online condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia,N.C. 28422.
BrunswickFuneral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 10, 2019