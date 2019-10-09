Weldon Paul "WP" Hewett, Sr.
Weldon Paul "WP" Hewett Sr., 61, of Supply passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Brunswick County on April 17, 1958, the son of the late Lee Maxwell Hewett Sr. and Charlotte White Hewett. "WP" was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was affiliated with Tripp's Construction Company for many years He never met a stranger, and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 11 years, Geannie B. Hewett of the home; four sons, Weldon Paul Hewett Jr., and wife Lindsey of Statesville, N.C., Michael Eugene Hewett of Greenville, S.C., Christopher Jordan Smith and fiancée, Samantha Renee Decker, of Supply, and Michael Jay Smith and fiancée, Ann Marie Frye, also of Supply; five grandchildren, John Paul Hewett, Lilly Hewett, Andrew Hewett, Brayden Smith and Atlas Jeremiah Smith; one brother and one sister.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Oct. 11, at Friendship Baptist Church, 2546 Ash Little River Road, Ash, with Pastor Mark Register officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Supply. There will be time of visitation on Thursday Oct. 10, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times will be at their residence 2205 Blackhawk Lane, SW Supply. Pallbearers will be: Weldon Paul Hewett Jr., Christopher Jordan Smith, Michael Jay Smith, Dave Tripp, Larry Moore and Allen "Goat" Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be: Kevin Hickman and JR Tripp.
Private online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 10, 2019