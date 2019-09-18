Willard Owen "W.O.", "Papa T" Turner Sr.
Willard Owen "W.O." or "Papa T." Turner Sr., 78 of Bolivia, passed away on Friday Sept.13.
Mr. Turner was born in Gary, Ind. on the Jan. 4, 1941, to the late George and Mattie Hart Turner.
Affectionately known as "W.O." and "Papa T," he was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran and was a member of the Marine Corps League, Paul Ray Purgason 1004 Detachment in Shallotte. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness and was an active volunteer in many community causes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Ben, Jeff, Sweets and Dorothy.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Linda L. Turner; eight children, Arvella, Monica, Tammy, Dorjuana, Willard, Jr., Bobby, Laurie, Dorron; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; seven brothers & sisters, James (Hilda), Mattie (Connie), Marcellus, Albert, Walter (Sue), Andrea and Rodney.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18, from the graveside in the Mintz Cemetery, with military honors. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to Brunswick Family Assistance, P.O. Box 1551, Shallotte, N.C. 28459.
SEMPER FI!
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019