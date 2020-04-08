Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Arthur Spencer. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 3660 Express Drive Shallotte , NC 28470 (910)-754-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

William Arthur Spencer

Though they leave this world, they never leave our hearts.

William Arthur Spencer, known to many as "Poppa," crossed over to a better place on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.



Arthur was born in Brunswick County on July 6, 1924 to William Dover and Lena Hearl Spencer. His wife, Mary Elizabeth



Surviving are daughters, Janet Faye Spencer Lee and husband John of Fayetteville and Elizabeth Ann Spencer Reynolds and husband John Walter of Leland; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren who adored their Poppa. He also leaves behind a long-time friend he considered an adopted daughter, Brenda Jones. He is survived by his sisters, Delores Strong, Joanne Swain and husband Jimmy, and Jenny Milliken and husband James.



Arthur, or Bill, as some called him, spent most of his life in and around Brunswick County. His primary occupation was carpentry and his hands worked hard for many years at his trade. Gardening, fishing, oystering, or just spending peaceful times on the river were among his favorite pastimes. He was also a "fisher of men" and an ordained minister. He was a great southern cook and fried seafood was frequently requested by those who ate at his home. He was a loving and generous man of integrity. He never met a stranger and was always ready to help someone in need. He lived by the mantra, "it is better to give than to receive." His kindness touched countless lives during his years on earth. No matter what life threw at him, he maintained his smile and a positive attitude. He set a shining example for his family and will be missed more than words can describe. Heaven is welcoming an angel home.



Due to the current health concerns, there will be a private graveside service. At a later date, there will be a public memorial service that will be announced. Pallbearers will be Bobby Lee Spencer, Jr, William Arthur Spencer, John Christopher Lee, William Tate Faircloth, Elijah Spencer, and Charles Bryan Folger. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the . Memorial condolences may be made at

White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.





William Arthur SpencerThough they leave this world, they never leave our hearts.William Arthur Spencer, known to many as "Poppa," crossed over to a better place on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.Arthur was born in Brunswick County on July 6, 1924 to William Dover and Lena Hearl Spencer. His wife, Mary Elizabeth Smith Spencer and his sons William Allen Spencer and Bobby Lee Spencer, Sr. preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Retha Spencer Ferguson and Minnie Lee Spencer Long and his brothers Walter Franklin Spencer and Elton Dotridge Clemmons.Surviving are daughters, Janet Faye Spencer Lee and husband John of Fayetteville and Elizabeth Ann Spencer Reynolds and husband John Walter of Leland; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren who adored their Poppa. He also leaves behind a long-time friend he considered an adopted daughter, Brenda Jones. He is survived by his sisters, Delores Strong, Joanne Swain and husband Jimmy, and Jenny Milliken and husband James.Arthur, or Bill, as some called him, spent most of his life in and around Brunswick County. His primary occupation was carpentry and his hands worked hard for many years at his trade. Gardening, fishing, oystering, or just spending peaceful times on the river were among his favorite pastimes. He was also a "fisher of men" and an ordained minister. He was a great southern cook and fried seafood was frequently requested by those who ate at his home. He was a loving and generous man of integrity. He never met a stranger and was always ready to help someone in need. He lived by the mantra, "it is better to give than to receive." His kindness touched countless lives during his years on earth. No matter what life threw at him, he maintained his smile and a positive attitude. He set a shining example for his family and will be missed more than words can describe. Heaven is welcoming an angel home.Due to the current health concerns, there will be a private graveside service. At a later date, there will be a public memorial service that will be announced. Pallbearers will be Bobby Lee Spencer, Jr, William Arthur Spencer, John Christopher Lee, William Tate Faircloth, Elijah Spencer, and Charles Bryan Folger. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the . Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close