William Bryan Cook, 72, of Supply passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home.
The "Icee Man" as he was known to so many in Brunswick and Columbus County could be found spreading his treats to many children he grew to love. He enjoyed fishing in Texas, college basketball games, and NASCAR. You could also find him lending a hand to anyone in need. He was such a loving, giving, caring man that so many will miss. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife Donna Cook of Supply; children, William Bryan Cook, Jr., Alan Dale Cook, Cheryl Maris Davis, Steven Ryan Bost, Tamara Mullis, and Amber Hayhurst; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Charlotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 28, 2019