William Carlyle Porter, 87, of Shallotte, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Autumn Care of Shallotte. Born July 2, 1932, in Columbus County, N.C., he was the son of the late William Purvel Porter and Eva Mae Stephens Porter and the widower of Nancy Delores Boucher Porter.
He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by one son, William Lee Porter of Supply; two daughters, Linda Porter Benz of Supply, and Lori Ann Goodwin of Supply; one brother, Kenneth Dwight Porter and wife Melba of Longs, S.C.; three sisters, Virginia Mae Gause of Shallotte, Barbara Ann Morgan and husband Lloyd of Chadbourn, and Dolores Kay Cox of Whiteville; three grandchildren, Brandy Benz, Timmy Goodwin and Amy Goodwin; and two great-grandchildren, Airabella Goodwin and Kylie Ann Goodwin.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother: L.D. Porter.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment followed in the Porter Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.
A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 9, 2020