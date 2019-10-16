William David Beck
William David Beck, 90, living in Bolivia, N.C. passed away Monday Oct. 7, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. William (Bill) was born Aug. 1, 1929, in High Point, N.C. He was the son of Winfred and Minnie Beck. He and his wife Norma Grissett Beck recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August of this year.
They have two children, William David Beck, Jr., and Julie Beck Arnold. William Beck (Bill) is survived by his wife, Norma Grissett Beck; children, William David Beck Jr. (David) and his wife Tanya Beck, Julie Beck Arnold and her husband James Keith Arnold (Keith); his sister, Ada Beck Canady and husband, Joseph Canady; three grandchildren, Michelle Beck, Jason Carmichael and his wife, Jenny Carmichael, and Brett Thomas.
For over 17 years Mr. Beck taught Real Estate at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia, until he retired. He loved his job and all the people he helped acquire their real estate license.
He and Norma wanted to wait until the other spouse (Norma) passes away at which time they will have their memorial service together and be with our Heavenly Father forever.
