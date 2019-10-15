William Dwight Chestnutt
William Dwight Chestnutt, 68, of Ocean Isle Beach, died Monday Oct. 14, at his home.
Mr. Chestnutt was born in Wayne County, N.C. on Aug. 29, 1951, and was the son of the late William Elwood Chestnutt and Mary Adelle Thomas Chestnutt. He retired as manager from Griffin Exterminating of Goldsboro. He was a veteran of the National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah B. Chestnutt of Ocean Isle Beach; daughter and son-in law, DeeDee (Will) Cassady of Goldsboro; son and daughter in-law, Scott (Jodi) Chestnutt of Pikeville, N.C.; sisters, Alease Connor, Renee (Joe) Turnage; grandsons, Aaron, Brandon and Dominic.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to the or a . You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte, N.C.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 16, 2019