William Ernest Lincoln "Will" Groner
1931 - 2020
William (Will) Ernest Lincoln Groner passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, June 13th, 2020. Will was preceded in death by his wife Carol Carty Groner, his brothers, Harvey, Ken and Marty, and sister Mary. He is survived by his brother Dana, children W. Brian (Debbie), Michelle, and Scott (Van), grandchildren Kevin (Kristen), Erin (Brandon), Melynda (Chris), Stephen (Brittany), Megan and Rose, and great grands Nora, Caden, Desmond, Lexi, and Titus.
Born to parents H. Harold and Mary Groner on Feb. 12, 1931, in Easton, Pa., he was the oldest of six siblings and spent summers working with his brothers on his grandparent's farm.
After moving with his family to Baltimore, he spent his high school years playing center for the Baltimore City College football team despite being the smallest player on the field. He then served in the Navy during the Korean War and later graduated from the University of Maryland where he met his wife.
Will and Carol raised their children in Somerset, N.J., where most kids knew him as Coach Groner. He proudly took his son's little league team to the NJ State Championship game, served as president of the Franklin High School Varsity Club, and volunteered for many years as a high school girl's CYO basketball coach at St. Matthias.
A traveling salesman for most of his life, Will could tell you exactly where to find every Hampton Inn along the east coast. He was a regular for morning coffee at Jubilee in Pocono Pines, Pa. where he built a vacation home with his family on Lake Naomi.
Some might say Will enjoyed his early morning walks with his children's (and grandchildren's) boxer dogs just a bit more than he enjoyed visits with the family. But after his walks, they could always count on him to make a big family breakfast with cheesy scrambled eggs, perfectly toasted English muffins, and scrapple.
They could also count on him to nod off in his chair in the middle of every large family gathering, waking up just in time to miss the punchline.
Will retired with Carol to Carolina Shores, N.C. where he spent 20 years as a proud parishioner of St. Brendan the Navigator Church, enjoyed regular golf games (scoring his first and only hole-in-one), and imbibed in a daily rum on the rocks, in a short glass, with a splash of water, NFL ("no freakin' lime").
A Mass and celebration of Will's life was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at St. Stephen Church in Sanford, N.C. (No black attire please at Will's request.) His ashes will be laid to rest at a later date beside his wife in the St. Brendan's Columbarium in Shallotte, N.C.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
