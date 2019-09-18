William James Romer
William James Romer, 95, of Carolina Shores died peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 1.
A son of the late John and Catherine Romer, he was born on Oct. 3, 1923, in New Brunswick, N.J. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
His life was "Magical." He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Mildred; a daughter, Shirley Sturgis; and a great-grandson, Erik.
Surviving is a daughter, Wendy Townsend, married to Louis, of Carolina Shores; grandchildren, William, Kevin, Kenneth and wife Ginger, Cheryl and husband Jared; great-granddaughter, Jordan.
A memorial service will be held in St. James Episcopal Church, 4941 Main St, Shallotte, N.C. on Friday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019