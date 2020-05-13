William LeVerne Hewett, 92, of Holden Beach, N.C. died May 9, 2020.Born in Brunswick County on Aug. 23, 1927. He was the son of the late William McKinley Hewett and Thelma Gertrude Hewett Hewett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Pickard Hewett. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired retail merchant.
Surviving are his daughters, Rose Ann Roberts, Virginia Beach, Va., Susan Elaine Durant, Asheville, N.C., and Melissa Lykins, Charleston, S.C.; sister, Bettie H. Carter, Shallotte, N.C.; niece, Amy Norris (Buddy) and nephew, Tim Carter, all of Shallotte; special friends, Vic West and Robin McKeithan; and five grandchildren.
Due to present health concerns, services will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Shallotte Building Fund, 4486 Main Street, Shallotte, N.C. 28470. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 14, 2020