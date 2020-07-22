William John McKay, 87, of Wilmington, N.C. died on July 16, 2020.
Born in New York City, N.Y. on Nov. 23, 1932, he was a son of the late William McKay and Rosalie McKay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Butch McKay; sisters, Florence Holls and Mikki Oehlmann.
He was a retired law enforcement officer and also worked for the U.S. Postal Service and owned his own landscaping business. He was a U.S.Marine Corps veteran.
Surviving are his children, Kyle McKay, Las Vegas, Nev. and Alison Nuciolo, Mesa, Ariz.; his companion of many years, Noreen Lenihan, Wilmington, N.C.; a sister, Aline McKay, Stanton Island, N.Y.; a niece, Elizabeth "Bitsy" Lakas (Barry).
Inurnment will take place in the Camp United Methodist Church Columbarium at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte