William Porter Sing
1933 - 2020
William Porter Sing of Ocean Isle Beach died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 24, 1933. He attended Mecklenburg County Schools and graduated from Berryhill High School in Charlotte. He went on to further his education at Charlotte College and Wake Forest College, from where he graduated in 1958. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity while at Wake Forest College.
Most of his business career was spent working in the food industry. He worked for Pilot Brokerage Company in Charlotte during his early career. He later moved to Boxford, Mass. and became National Sales Manager for Gorton's of Gloucester in Massachusetts. In 1975, he moved to Raleigh and opened his own food brokerage company, Bill Sing and Associates. After retiring from the food business, he started a postage stamp vending business that he managed into his later years.
In 1997, he and his wife Linda moved to Ocean Isle Beach to the house that they built in 1978. He loved living on the coast of North Carolina. He was a lifelong animal lover who had many pets throughout the course of his life. He and his beloved little dog, Lulu, enjoyed riding on their golf cart to the east end of Ocean Isle to take walks by the Intercoastal Waterway.
He was preceded in death by his older son, William Porter Sing, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; his younger son, Stuart Lee Sing; his daughter-in-law, Dr. Jenny Sing; his beloved grandchildren, Isabella, T.J. and Juliette; and by his little dog, Lulu.
He will be inurned in the columbarium at Shallotte Presbyterian Church where he was a parishioner. He will also have ashes buried in the plot next to his late son, Porter, at his family's gravesite at the Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Charlotte. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, which is to be announced when permitted. Brunswick Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Shallotte Presbyterian Church or to Paws-Ability and Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
