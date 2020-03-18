Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willy Roy ""Bill"" Wilson. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 3660 Express Drive Shallotte , NC 28470 (910)-754-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Willy Roy "Bill" Wilson, 81 of Sunset Beach died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.



Bill was born Aug. 17, 1938 in Brooklyn, N.Y. son of the late Thomas Wilson and Kaja Nielsen Wilson. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a graduate of Michigan State. He worked for Reynolds Metals Company for over 30 years. Bill had an outgoing personality, was very sociable, and always loved to kiss all the ladies. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, and cooking. Over the years, he was a member of countless charity organizations. While living in New Jersey, he was Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks. He began DeMolay International, became a 32nd Degree Mason, and went on to become a Shriner. He was also active in Boy Scouts Troop 110 and President of Eatentown Hockey, N.J. Willy also belonged to Sons of Norway and because he was such a great dancer, he would perform in many homes. After moving to North Carolina, Bill was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church where he had been President of Church Council. Preceding him in death was his only brother Henry Alvestad.



Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Inge Wilson of Sunset Beach; son, Dwayne Wilson and wife Mary Theresa "Missy" of Arizona; daughter, Christine Bahr and husband Robert of Texas; six grandchildren, Owen, Wesley, Kerry, Kyle, Austin, and Spencer; and one great-grandson, Kearen.



A memorial service was held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5869 Ocean Highway, Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina 28469.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 19, 2020

