Zelda M. Alexander, 90, of Shallotte died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

Born in Brunswick County on April 13, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. Milliken and Lena Register Milliken. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Maria Yevette Alexander.

She was a retired telephone operator and largest supporter of her husband in all his activities.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Billy L. "Bill" Alexander; son, Charles Anthony "Tony" Alexander and wife Cindy of Wilmington; grandchildren, Holly Alexander and Ryan Alexander; great-grandson, Logan Alexander; and numerous friends and family in the Shallotte Point area.

A celebration of life was conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 in Village Point United Methodist Church.

The family received friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter "Brunswick House", 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 and/or Village Point UMC, 1392 Village Point Road SW, Shallotte, NC 28470

Online condolences may be made to the family at

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte





5229 Ocean Hwy W

Shallotte , NC 28459

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 14, 2019

