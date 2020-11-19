Adam Dang Blocker, son of Jay and Deb Blocker and Dang and Donna Bupphaves passed unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15th, 2020.



Adam was one of a kind (ask anyone) and had an impact on all lucky enough to cross his path. Adams joy was contagious and people always gravitated toward him knowing they would find fun and entertainment. Adam will be remembered for many natural gifts including his athletic abilities and knack for telling jokes. Adam was a friend, a husband, a daddy, a barber, a salesman and a partner in all things you need only to ask.



Adam leaves behind a wife, Brittney Blocker, and four beautiful children, Libby Kate Blocker, Bonnie Blocker, Abraham and James Blocker that he loved and adored. Brothers, Bert Blocker and Steven Blocker that he looked up to; and sister, Lisa Blocker who he relied on for most things; along with many many friends and family. Adam took every opportunity he had to make his friends and family feel loved, always reaching out, always checking in and that connection will be missed by all.



"Unable are the loved to die. For love is immortality."-Emily Dickinson



A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family.



Please follow social distancing rules and protective facial coverings are required for the service.

