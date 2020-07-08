Allene Davis Butler was born to Floy and Henry Davis on March 23, 1928 in Ways Station, Fort Stewart, GA and went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 surrounded by her family at home.
She was of the Baptist Faith and a Member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randal Butler, Sr. and a son, Jesse W. Butler; two sisters (Gladys Carter and Alice Futch) and seven brothers (Weitz, Jesse, Singie, Kermit, Cecil, Hiram and Junior).
She is survived by her children, Randy (Bettye) Butler, Joyce (Doug) Hamsher, Brenda (Bill) Acebes, Henry Butler, Margaret Henderson, Winnie Hunt, and Beverly (Barry) Lewis; two grandsons, nine granddaughters, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; one brother (Joe); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted at Richmond Hill Baptist Cemetery, 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Richmond Hill Lions Club, P.O. Box 459, Richmond Hill, GA 31324; Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406; Senior Citizens Inc., 3025 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31405; or a charity of your choice
.
Richmond Hill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.coxrichmondhillfh.com