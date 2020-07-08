1/
Allene (Davis) Butler
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allene Davis Butler was born to Floy and Henry Davis on March 23, 1928 in Ways Station, Fort Stewart, GA and went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 surrounded by her family at home.
She was of the Baptist Faith and a Member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randal Butler, Sr. and a son, Jesse W. Butler; two sisters (Gladys Carter and Alice Futch) and seven brothers (Weitz, Jesse, Singie, Kermit, Cecil, Hiram and Junior).
She is survived by her children, Randy (Bettye) Butler, Joyce (Doug) Hamsher, Brenda (Bill) Acebes, Henry Butler, Margaret Henderson, Winnie Hunt, and Beverly (Barry) Lewis; two grandsons, nine granddaughters, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; one brother (Joe); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted at Richmond Hill Baptist Cemetery, 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Richmond Hill Lions Club, P.O. Box 459, Richmond Hill, GA 31324; Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406; Senior Citizens Inc., 3025 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31405; or a charity of your choice.
Richmond Hill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
www.coxrichmondhillfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Richmond Hill Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
July 7, 2020
Sorry to hear. Received notice from my cousin that lives in Tennessee. Her dad, G. Uncle Henry, was a brother to my grandmother, Hattie Davis Gill. We attended the Davis reunion in Richmond Hill whenever we knew in advance. I would like to have more contacts with the Davis family if anyone would respond.
Edwin Akins
Family
July 6, 2020
Thoughts and prayers Randy and Betty, so sorry for your loss.
Jc & Maudeline Thompson
Friend
July 6, 2020
Ms. Allene is going to be missed big time in the community. There is not to many more people that is made from the same cloth as Ms . Allene left in the Richmond Hill Area. She was one of the old timers that remembers when Henry Ford lived in Richmond Hill. Me and my family are praying for all of you children and grandchildren. If y' all need anything just let us know and if we can't handle it we will find someone who can. Love to all of you. Anna and family.
Anna Spence
July 4, 2020
What a sweet lady. I think of her often. There will be a big gap for the family.
Love to you all.
Dahlia Hood
July 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
harold eckhoff
July 4, 2020
I love and will miss my Aunt Allene.
Cheryl Butler
Family
July 3, 2020
The world has lost a wonderful lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
JOHN&JOAN GOUGH
Friend
July 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Butler famlily. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Barbara Morrell
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful life well lived.
Hubert and Louise Stewart
Friend
July 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Bertha West Rolanda Fandrich
Friend
July 3, 2020
Lovely lady. Prayers to her family.
Dutch Martin
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Eleise Godwin
Eleise Godwin
July 2, 2020
She was an angel on earth,Will surly miss talking to her about hallmark Christmas movies.I love you mama now and forever,Already miss you ,but I am happy you are in a better place,
WINNIE B HUNT
Daughter
July 2, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. She sure put up a fight to stay. You are all in our prayers
Darriel & Delynn Elmore
Friend
July 2, 2020
RIP My Sister - My nieces and nephews, may God give you peace, in knowing we will see her again.
Joseph Davis
Sister
July 2, 2020
She is home! Sending our thoughts and prayers to Aunt Aileens family, we love yall!
Buddy & JoAnn Clayton
July 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Michael and Amanda Hughes
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
The stars will shine brighter with another angel.. Gonna miss my mama.
Margaret Henderson
Daughter
July 2, 2020
Will miss the phone calls with my dear sweet aunt. Prayers for comfort today and the days ahead. Love to my family.
Denise Davis-Sievers
Family
July 2, 2020
Best Mama anyone could have had! Gonna miss you Mama!
Brenda Acebes
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved