Ms. Allene is going to be missed big time in the community. There is not to many more people that is made from the same cloth as Ms . Allene left in the Richmond Hill Area. She was one of the old timers that remembers when Henry Ford lived in Richmond Hill. Me and my family are praying for all of you children and grandchildren. If y' all need anything just let us know and if we can't handle it we will find someone who can. Love to all of you. Anna and family.

Anna Spence