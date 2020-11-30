Alton Randall "Randy" Lanier, 60, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL after a long illness.
Randy grew up and spent most of his life in Richmond Hill. He graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1978. He enjoyed going to the beach whenever he could with family and friends. He worked at Hobart Industries in Richmond Hill, GA and Union Camp in Savannah, GA.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer Alton and Shirley Bazemore Lanier; and brother, James "Jimmy" Clyde Weaver, III.
He is survived by two daughters, Bambi Michelle Lanier of Richmond Hill, GA and Tiffany Lanier Ginn (Keith) of Estill, SC; six grandchildren, Anthony Alton, Jade Elena, and Landon Alberto all of Richmond Hill, GA and Chloe Renee, Ryleigh Morgan, and David Keith all of Estill, SC; aunt, Birdell Lanier Hallman of Richmond Hill, GA; sister, Fonda Weaver Parker (Michael) of Richmond Hill, GA; brother, Lance Alan Weaver of Garden City, GA; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jay Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Randy's family requests remembrances be made to Richmond Hill United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com