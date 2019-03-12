Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Alvis Dean Adams. View Sign



Mr. Alvis Dean Adams , age 71, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home while under the care of his family and Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mr. Adams was born October 30, 1947 in Bulloch County to the late George W. and Daisy M. Adams. He was a long-time resident of Pembroke and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mr. Adams retired as a construction project manager from Bonitz of Georgia with over 40 years of service. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and Higher Call Builders. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening and loved working with his hands. In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his twin brother, Gene Adams, brothers, Tom Adams, Sr., George Wiley Adams, Jr. and James Adams and sisters, Marlene Harville and Betty Hood.



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Gloria Jean Carter Adams of Pembroke; two sons Thomas Neil (Lisa) Adams of Pembroke and Brian Keith (Jana) Adams of Pembroke; brothers, James Leon (Gayle) Adams of Ellabell; sisters Katie Nell Adams of Savannah, Dorothy Adams Holtz of Savannah, June Adams (Kenny) Harville of Brooklet and Joan Adams (Kenny)McEleveen of Brooklet; grandchildren Thomas Ryan (Neally Alderman) Adams and William Dean Adams and long-time friend Norman Barnett. Mr. Adams was proud of his family and was fortunate to have his loving daughters-in-law, Lisa and Jana to help care for him during his final days.



Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donahoo, St. Statesboro, GA 30458. To sign the online register, please visit



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Alvis Dean Adams.

PembrokeMr. Alvis Dean Adams , age 71, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home while under the care of his family and Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mr. Adams was born October 30, 1947 in Bulloch County to the late George W. and Daisy M. Adams. He was a long-time resident of Pembroke and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mr. Adams retired as a construction project manager from Bonitz of Georgia with over 40 years of service. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and Higher Call Builders. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening and loved working with his hands. In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his twin brother, Gene Adams, brothers, Tom Adams, Sr., George Wiley Adams, Jr. and James Adams and sisters, Marlene Harville and Betty Hood.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Gloria Jean Carter Adams of Pembroke; two sons Thomas Neil (Lisa) Adams of Pembroke and Brian Keith (Jana) Adams of Pembroke; brothers, James Leon (Gayle) Adams of Ellabell; sisters Katie Nell Adams of Savannah, Dorothy Adams Holtz of Savannah, June Adams (Kenny) Harville of Brooklet and Joan Adams (Kenny)McEleveen of Brooklet; grandchildren Thomas Ryan (Neally Alderman) Adams and William Dean Adams and long-time friend Norman Barnett. Mr. Adams was proud of his family and was fortunate to have his loving daughters-in-law, Lisa and Jana to help care for him during his final days.Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donahoo, St. Statesboro, GA 30458. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Alvis Dean Adams. Funeral Home Flanders Morrison Funeral Home

197 South College Street

Pembroke , GA 31321

(912) 653-4531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in BryanCountyNews from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close